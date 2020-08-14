Register
19:25 GMT14 August 2020
    Medical firm staff work in a lab on coronavirus testing kits just outside Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 11, 2020. A medical firm outside west of Tehran launched the production line of serology-based test kits that can discover whether a person has ever been exposed to the novel coronavirus or suffered from the COVID-19 disease and recovered or not.

    Iran Testing ‘Three to Four’ Potential COVID-19 Vaccines on Humans - Health Minister

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Wednesday said that Iranian scientists are testing multiple domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccines on humans.

    “Along with other world states, we have started work on [coronavirus] vaccine in our knowledge-based companies, Pasteur Institute of Iran and Razi Institute,” Namaki told reporters on Wednesday, Fars News Agency reported.

    “Today, I can say that this multilateral cooperation has made some progress in developing three to four vaccines, and these vaccines have passed tests on animals and have entered the human trial phase,” he added. 

    However, Namaki did not provide any details on what phase the trials are in or how many participants are involved.

    Namaki also told the outlet that Iran has been producing favipiravir and remdesivir, two drugs that may be helpful in treating the novel coronavirus.

    The Iranian government has also taken actions necessary to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from other countries if they develop the drugs faster than Iran, Namaki added.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday also revealed that “good steps” had been taken to produce vaccines.

    "We assure our dear people that the country's young researchers and specialists are working in knowledge-based companies with high motivation and round-the-clock efforts to produce drugs and vaccines for COVID-19, and the government is providing the necessary and full support to these efforts," Rouhani said, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

    "The production of vaccines needed by the society has always been one of the emphases of the 11th and 12th governments. Today, we are in a situation that everyone should be supported in the technical knowledge of the production of this vaccine,” the president added.

    The latest data by Worldometer shows that more than 338,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iran, and more than 19,000 people have died as a result.

