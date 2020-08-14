Hezbollah Leader: Israel 'Will Pay The Price' if It Turns Out Tel Aviv Was Behind Beirut Blast

Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah said Israel will pay the price if it turns out it was behind the deadly explosion that hit Lebanon’s capital Beirut on 4 August.
Lebanese officials said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate – a chemical compound used in agriculture as a fertiliser, but can also be used in explosives – that was stored unsafely in a warehouse at the port. The chemical compound detonated after a fire occurred at a warehouse. What caused the fire is unknown.
Together with international investigators, including from the United States, Lebanese officials plan to establish the cause of the tragedy. US President Trump previously claimed that the explosion might not have been an accident, but a “terrible attack”.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
