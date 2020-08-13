Photo: Several Explosions Reported Across Gaza Strip For Third Night

Explosions have been reported east of Al-Shujaiya neighborhood and Khan Younis as well as in Deir Al-Balah. There are also reports of artillery fire and helicopters. Artillery strikes have been reported in Sufa, east of An Nahda, Sharabul Asal and Fukhari.
— خالد صافي #فلسطين 🇵🇸 (@KhaledSafi) August 13, 2020
According to some reports, a Hamas defense site has also been targeted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Occupation helicopters are also firing missiles at various targets.
There are also reports of ambulances rushing towards east of Shujaiya, one of the largest neighborhoods in Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes were launched in Gaza early on Thursday local time in response to incendiary balloons being launched into the Gaza Strip over the past week.
On Thursday, Israel also announced that it is limiting Gaza's fishing zone after balloon-borne explosives and incendiary devices were launched into Israel, causing at least 24 fires in the Hof Ashkelon and Eshkol regions on Wednesday, according to the Fire and Rescue Service’s southern division, the Times of Israel reported.
Israel on Thursday also agreed to temporarily halt its annexation of the Jordan River valley to pursue full diplomatic recognition and relations with the UAE. US President Donald Trump called the preliminary peace agreement "historic" during a Thursday news conference.
An unnamed senior Israeli official on Thursday afternoon reiterated that while Israel has agreed to hold off its annexation plans, the delay is only temporary.
“The sovereignty plan is still on the table, and we’re obligated to it,” the official said, according to Israel National News. “The Trump administration has asked us to temporarily delay the declaration in order to first reach the historic peace deal with the United Arab Emirates.”
More details to follow.
