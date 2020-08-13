Three Rockets Strike Iraq's Balad Air Base, No Casualties Reported

The Iraqi prime minister's office announced on Thursday evening that three Katyusha rockets had landed inside the air base without causing appreciable damage.
During the US war in Iraq, Balad was the second-largest US base in the country, being located 40 miles north of Baghdad. It was returned to the Iraqi military in 2011 as US forces withdrew.
In January, when a US airstrike near Baghdad airport killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and several leading members of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraqi lawmakers moved to demand US forces leave the country. However, US President Donald Trump said the US would not leave until Baghdad had paid the US for the "very extraordinarily expensive" Balad Air Base.
Another rocket attack against the base in January injured four Iraqi servicemembers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)