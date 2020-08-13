Register
    Turkish armed drone system consisting of an automatic weapon

    France Condemns Any Violation of Iraq's Sovereignty After Deadly Turkish Drone Strike

    Twitter/Asis Elektronik ve Bilişim Sistemleri A.Ş.
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it condemned any violations of Iraq's sovereignty and called for a thorough investigation into a Turkish drone strike that killed two high-ranking Iraqi officials.

    "France regrets this serious event, which needs to be brought to light. As the minister for Europe and foreign affairs reminded his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad on 16 July, France is committed to full respect for Iraq's sovereignty. France condemns any violation of this sovereignty", the French Foreign Ministry's representative announced at a briefing.

    The attack was carried out earlier in the day in the north of the country, not far from the city of Erbil in the Kurdistan Region. It resulted in deaths of two senior security personnel, as well as some other fatalities, including Iraqi servicemen and those from the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK).

    Turkish Army tank stands ready near the village of Bamarni in northern Iraq, 30km beyond the Turkey-Iraq border
    © AP Photo / Sasa Kralj
    Kurdish Militia Groups Say Turkey Establishing Military Bases in Northern Iraq, Reports Claim
    On 12 August, the Al-Sumaria TV channel reported that five Iraqi servicemen were killed in the attack as well as ten members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

    After the attack, the Iraqi authorities cancelled a visit by Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar to Baghdad, which was scheduled for 13 August, and summoned the Turkish ambassador to the Foreign Ministry.

    Ankara considers the Kurdistan Worker's Party to be a terrorist group and has been conducting attacks on PKK bases in the north of Iraq since 2015 after a two-year peace process aimed at resolving the Kurdish-Turkish conflict had failed.

