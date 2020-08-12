Video: Explosions Rock Gaza as Israeli Helicopters, Drones Reported in Area

There are also reports of Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles and drones east of Khan Yunis, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, and Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. There are also reports of an explosion in the northeastern city of Rafah.
— SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 12, 2020
There are also reports of warplanes launching a raid on a target east of Deir El-Balah.
— علي صيام (@AliSiamPress) August 12, 2020
According to the Al Quds newspaper, Israel has also halted the entry of all kinds of fuel into the Gaza Strip until further notice.
Israel Halves Gaza Fishing Zone
Israel on Thursday announced that it is limiting Gaza's fishing zone after balloon-borne explosives and incendiary devices were launched into Israel, causing at least 24 fires in the Hof Ashkelon and Eshkol regions, according to the Fire and Rescue Service’s southern division, the Times of Israel reported.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed Israeli security officials to limit the fishing zone from 15 to eight nautical miles.
"This follows the continued launch of incendiary balloons from the Strip into Israeli territory," a Thursday statement by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories reads, Haaretz reported. "The decision was made in light of the repeated acts of terror from the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilians in recent days, which represent a violation of Israeli sovereignty."
Israel this week also announced it would shut down the Kerem Shalom border due to the incendiary balloon launches from Palestine.
More details to follow.
