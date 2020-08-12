Explosion Reportedly Hits International Coalition Military Convoy Near Iraqi Town of Batha

An explosion hit a US-led international coalition military convoy on Wednesday near the southern Iraqi town of Batha, according to Al Sumaria report citing security sources.
"An explosive device exploded as a convoy of logistical support for the international coalition on the highway near the Al Batha west of Nasiriyah", said Al Sumaria, quoting security media cell.
According to the report, the bombing targeted a coalition logistical support convoy. There were no injuries reported, but one vehicle from the column was burned.
Security forces have reportedly cordoned off the scene and opened an investigation into the incident.
Earlier on Tuesday, reports emerged that an Iraqi contractor convoy was attacked near the Jraischan border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait, but later dismissed by the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) as "false".
The US-led international coalition justifies its presence in Iraq by claiming that it is conducting anti-terrorist operations against Daesh*.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/IS/ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
