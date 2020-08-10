Register
23:49 GMT10 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iran Ukraine Plane Crash

    Tehran Claims European Insurers Responsible for Compensation of Downed Ukraine Jet

    Iranian Red Crescent Society
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    390
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107799/79/1077997926_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_94a6559fca4f991e7ef9937d12d455b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008101080127616-tehran-claims-european-insurers-responsible-for-compensation-of-downed-ukraine-jet/

    The head of Iran’s Central Insurance Organization is arguing that European insurance companies, rather than Tehran, should be responsible for covering costs related to the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) plane downed shortly after takeoff by Iranian military personnel on January 8.

    "The Ukrainian plane is insured by European companies in Ukraine and not by Iranian [insurance] companies," said Gholamreza Soleimani, according to Reuters, citing the Young Journalists Club news website affiliated with Iranian state TV.

    "Therefore, compensation should be paid by those European companies."

    To clarify, Soleimani’s comments pertained specifically to the aircraft, not compensation for families of the 176 victims - which Iran has stated it will cover.

    "Iran agreed to pay compensation for the plane, but the implementation of this issue will take time and has various aspects from a technical and legal point of view,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi expressed in late July, noting that "many passengers" were Iranian citizens.

    He added that talks with Ukraine would be continuing in relation to the matter.

    Reuters reported that at least 57 of those aboard Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 were Canadian nationals. According to the Tehran Times, the list of deceased passengers included “82 Iranians, 63 Iranian-Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals.”

    Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization detailed in a July report that “a failure occurred due to a human error in following the procedure” for radar alignment caused a “107-degree error,” AFP reported at the time. A lack of communication prior to the firing of two ground-to-air missiles was also noted in the organization’s release.

    A preliminary analysis of black box data from the plane wrapped in late July, but Katy Fox, chair of Canada’s Transportation Safety Board, said in a July 24 statement obtained by Al Jazeera that “the investigation is far from over.”

    “There are still many key questions that need to be answered," she added.

    “Information gathered by investigation team of the Civil Aviation Organization and also observations have been conformed to data of the black box, and Iran is supposed to reach a final conclusion at the presence of [a] Ukrainian delegation and issue the final statement,” Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami announced August 9, as reported by the Tehran Times.

    The official highlighted that the publication date of the final report is dependent on Tehran’s coordination with Kiev.

    Related:

    Powerful 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran-Iraq Border Region
    In the Name of Allah: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Launches Twitter Account in Hindi
    Video: Iran Test-Fires ‘Buried’ Ballistic Missiles in War Games
    Iran Warns Against Politicising Deadly Beirut Blast
    Pompeo: US Wants 'Untrusted' Chinese Apps Barred, Seeks to Extend Arms Embargo Against Iran
    Tags:
    Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), Iran, Tehran, Ukraine, Kiev
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Between the ridges of the Northern Tien Shan in Kyrgyzstan, at an altitude of 1608 meters above sea level, there is a hot lake that does not freeze in winter - Issyk-Kul. It is the main local tourist attraction. Guests from different countries are attracted by the healing climate and numerous health resorts.
    Between Sky And Rocks: Most Beautiful Mountain Lakes Across the Globe
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse