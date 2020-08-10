Anti-Government Protests Continue in Beirut as Fury Over Deadly Blast Grows

Earlier in the day, Lebanese Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm announced her resignation following the deadly explosion at Beirut's port on 4 August, which killed at least 158 people and left thousands more injured and homeless.

People have taken to the streets of Beirut for a fresh round of anti-government protests in the wake of a powerful explosion in the Lebanese capital on 4 August.

The protests started on Saturday and continued the next day, with crowds taking to the streets to express their outrage over the 4 August deadly blast at Beirut's port which they believe was caused by corruption. Some of the demonstrators clashed with police, which resulted in the death of one soldier and injuries sustained by hundreds of protesters.

The explosion of more than 2,000 tons of ammonium nitrate at the port of Beirut last week, which is believed to be the cause of the blast, left at least 158 people killed and more than 5,000 injured. According to authorities, 300,000 residents became homeless after the blast.

Several Lebanese ministers, including the information and environment ministers as well as the justice minister, have announced their resignations amid the protests.

