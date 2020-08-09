Clashes Resume in Central Beirut, Reports Say

Al Jazeera reported that clashes are taking place outside the parliament building in the Lebanese capital.
According to Al-Arabiya TV channel, police have started using rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse demonstrators.
On Saturday, thousands of protesters clashed with police in Beirut after gathering to demand reforms and resignation of the government. The riot led to hundreds of people suffering injuries, including 100 security officers. Lebanon has been plagued by economic woes and its capital was hit by a massive fertilizer explosion which has been blamed on corruption.
