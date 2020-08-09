Powerful 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran-Iraq Border Region

The epicenter of the tremors was located 121 km northeast of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad at a depth of 48 km.
There is no information about the victims and destruction.
[GFZ] M4.7 Aug-09 09:23:45 UTC, Iran-Iraq Border Region, Depth:10.0km, https://t.co/8DAjvTtCIC #quake pic.twitter.com/PPqXK28umI— Earthquakes (@earthquakesApp) August 9, 2020
Iran is known for its frequent earthquakes, as 90 percent of the country’s territory is located where several major fault lines cross, making it particularly seismically active.
