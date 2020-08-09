Register
09:38 GMT09 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An aerial view taken on August 7, 2020, shows a partial view of the port of Beirut, the damaged grain silo and the crater caused by the colossal explosion three days earlier of a huge pile of ammonium nitrate that had languished for years in a port warehouse, leaving scores of people dead or injured and causing devastation in the Lebanese capital. The city of Beirut can be seen in the background.

    Deadly Beirut Blast Carved Out 43-Metre Crater, Packed the Punch of a 3.3 Earthquake

    © AFP 2020 /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Massive Explosion Hits Beirut's Port, Leaving Dozens Dead and Thousands Injured (52)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/08/1080101471_0:296:2973:1968_1200x675_80_0_0_b00822f1bde7fd6aba60ee218f0b96da.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008091080110642-deadly-beirut-blast-carved-out-43-metre-crater-packed-the-punch-of-a-33-earthquake/

    Days after the deadly explosion in Beirut that killed over 150 people and transformed the bustling city into a pile of rubble, reports have traced the origin of the ammonium nitrate, implicated in the blast and stored at a port warehouse, to a vessel that docked there years ago, “The Rhosus”.

    The huge chemical blast that hit Beirut's port, turning swathes of the Lebanese capital into rubble and claiming over 150 lives, left a 43-metre (141 foot) deep crater, a security official was quoted by AFP as saying on Sunday, citing reports by French experts carrying out an assessment of the disaster area.

    The explosion, which occurred on 4 August and was felt across the county, was recorded by the sensors of the American Institute of Geophysics (USGS) as having the power of a magnitude 3.3 earthquake.

    According to the investigation into the deadly incident, it was triggered by a fire in a port warehouse, where a huge shipment of a volatile chemical, ammonium nitrate, used as a high-nitrogen crop fertiliser, but also a component in explosives for mining and other industries, had languished for years.

    A still image taken from a drone footage shows the damage two days after an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 6, 2020
    © REUTERS / REUTERS TV
    A still image taken from a drone footage shows the damage two days after an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 6, 2020

    The deadly blast also wounded at least 6,000 people and displaced more than 300,000 from their homes.

    ‘Deadly Cargo’

    Earlier, reports emerged tracing the chemicals that had languished for years at the port warehouse to “The Rhosus," a vessel that made a stop at Beirut seven years ago.

    According to The New York Times, the ship, flying a Moldovan flag and owned by Cyprus-based businessman Igor Grechushkin, left for its final voyage from the port of Batumi, Georgia, in September 2013 en route to Mozambique, yet never reached its destination.

    The New York Times reports, citing then-captain Boris Prokoshev, that the vessel was requested to make an unscheduled stop at Beirut to pick up additional cargo to be transported to Jordan for extra cash.

    Upon entering port, the ship was seized by the local authorities. The vessel was abandoned by its owners after the charterers lost interest in the cargo.

    ​The ammonium nitrate unloaded and put in a dock warehouse for safety reasons.

    The highly combustible white chemical substance was inappropriately stored in the port, according to Lebanese authorities.

    The New York Times published satellite images of the submerged hull of the ship, the MV Rhosus, on the northern edge of the port. According to the newspaper, the 86-metre-long single-deck vessel began sinking in February 2018 after years of being stranded in the port.

    The facility where the ammonium nitrate was stored ignited on the evening of 4 August, with two explosions occurring within 33 seconds of each other.

    Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the cause of the fire that triggered the explosions, ranging from welding work at the warehouse to bags of fireworks supposedly stored at the warehouse alongside the ammonium nitrate.

    Meanwhile, in Beirut, as mourning gave way to indignation, people took to the streets in protest, demanding the resignation of the government and social reforms.

    Demonstrations have been marred by violence as protesters clashed with law enforcement, pelting police with projectiles, and security forces retaliating with tear gas.

    Topic:
    Massive Explosion Hits Beirut's Port, Leaving Dozens Dead and Thousands Injured (52)

    Related:

    Watch Grim Footage in Violence Plagued Downtown Beirut Amid Clashes Between Police, Protesters
    Beirut Live Updates: Over 70 Security Officers Injured, One Dead in Clashes With Protesters
    Videos Show Military Trying to Maintain Order in Beirut Amid Anti-Govt Protests
    Lebanon: US Embassy Sides With ‘Peaceful’ Beirut Rioters as Anger Grows Over Port Explosion
    Tags:
    Lebanon, Explosion, explosion, explosion, Beirut
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse