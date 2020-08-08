Police Say 5,000 People Rally Near Netanyahu Residence, Media Report About 15,000

Channel 13, in turn, reports about 15,000 demonstrators on the ground. Police have deployed reinforcements to the scene.
"The police have authorised the evening demonstration. [We] ensure the security of the event, but at the same time intend to prevent any unrest. The police urge the demonstrators to follow the Health Ministry's instructions", the law enforcement said
— Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) August 8, 2020
אי אפשר להתקרב אפילו לכיכר פריז pic.twitter.com/4FeVUae4sz— Nurit Rosenbaum 🌻 נורית רוזנבאום (@nur_ro1) August 8, 2020
Every Saturday night.— Jason Silverman ג׳ייסון סילברמן (@JasonSilverma14) August 8, 2020
Anti-Netanyahu protests next to the Prime Minister’s Residence in #jerusalem #Israel #israelprotests pic.twitter.com/snbbmRPXm9
The prime minister, meanwhile, took to Twitter to accuse the press of pandering to demonstrators.
"While Prime Minister Netanyahu is fighting to restore the economy and transfer financial aid to Israeli citizens, channel 12 [Israeli television] is doing everything possible to excuse the far-left demonstrations, backed by [Yair] Lapid [leader of the opposition Yesh Atid party] and Aiman Uda [leader of the Arab Joint List alliance], who incite to the murder of the prime minister and his family", Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.
הליכוד:— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 8, 2020
בזמן שראש הממשלה נתניהו נלחם כדי להחזיר את כלכלת ישראל לשגרה ולהעביר כספים ומענקים לאזרחי ישראל, ערוץ 12 עושה הכל כדי לעודד את הפגנות השמאל הקיצוני של לפיד ואיימן עודה, שמסיתות לרצח נגד ראש הממשלה ומשפחתו. pic.twitter.com/6bsOvfKbdg
Netanyahu has earlier complained about him and his family receiving threats on social media.
Protesters in Israel have been ongoing over the past several weeks, with the demonstrators urging the prime minister to resign over corruption charges and the cabinet's coronavirus response.
