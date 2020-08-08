Over 100 Injured Amid Clashes in Central Beirut, Red Cross Says

The organisation took to Twitter to update the public on the situation during the protests.
#Beirut Protest: 22 people have been transported to nearby hospitals. 87 people are being treated at the scene. pic.twitter.com/InpnjiIxC9— Lebanese Red Cross (@RedCrossLebanon) August 8, 2020
Protests resumed in the Lebanese capital earlier in the day, with protesters demanding resignation of the government and social reforms. Protests have already been marred by violence, with demonstrators throwing projectiles and police firing tear gas. Over a dozen ambulances had arrived to treat those injured.
