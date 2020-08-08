Lebanese Riot Police Fire Tear Gas Amid Clashes With Protesters in Beirut (Photos, Videos)

Social media users have begun posting images and videos coming out of Beirut showing protesters clashing with local police, with authorities said to have deployed tear gas.
security forces thrown teargas as people chant 'the people want the downfall of the regime' in Beirut https://t.co/e5diX64KPb— #كلن_يعني_كلن (@joeyayoub) August 8, 2020
Rocks and sticks come out, as protestors trying to break their way into ‘securuty zone’ city center and parliament building area, protected by blast walls. Crowd swelling as tear gas fired by riot police on the inside. It’s going to be a long night. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/vyL6AjyXuX— Habib Battah (@habib_b) August 8, 2020
- A group of protesters are heading toward Beirut's municipality.— 🇱🇧 Lebanese News and Updates (@UpdatesLebanese) August 8, 2020
- Tear gas is deployed pic.twitter.com/u0u9VjNmW5
#Beirut #Protest #Lebanon #teargas pic.twitter.com/uaSs6NwtU6— Dalal Mawadدلال معوض (@dalalmawad) August 8, 2020
Protesters are reportedly moving toward the country's parliament building in the city center, with security forces previously establishing a security perimeter, with some demonstrators shouting anti-government slogans calling for "revolution" and "down with the regime."
من #ساحة_الشهداء— أخبار الساحة (@Akhbaralsaha) August 8, 2020
بريد الصفحة#أخبار_الساحة #لبنان_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/mScV1Ha4KY
Saturday's protests following clashes in the city between protesters and police on Thursday in which tear gas was similarly deployed after demonstrators lit a small fire and threw rocks at security fire near parliament.
