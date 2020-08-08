Three Members of Lebanese Christian Kataeb Party Resign From Parliament

The Lebanese Christian Kataeb Party has announced the resignation of its three members from parliament, saying that the party "will move to confrontation" to reform the state, Reuters reported.
"The Kataeb MPs have decided... to move to confrontation for the sake of a free, sovereign, independent Lebanon...I invite all honourable (lawmakers) to resign so that the people can decide who will govern them, without anybody imposing anything to them," party chief Samy Gemayel announced.
He made this statement during the funeral of Nazar Najarian, the party's secretary-general, who died after being injured in the Beirut port blast.
Nadim Gemayel, Elias Hankach and Samy Gemayel were the only three members of parliament representing the Christian Kataeb Party, also known as the Phalange. The party opposes the government, which is supported by Iran-backed Hezbollah. Together with its allies, Hezbollah holds a majority in the 128-seat parliament, which was elected in 2018.
