Lebanon's Central Bank Orders Financial Institutions to Provide Zero-Interest Loans to Blast Victims

Lebanon's Central Bank has ordered banks and other financial institutions to provide exceptional loans with zero interest to victims of the deadly blast that rocked Beirut on Tuesday.
According to the monetary authority, the exceptional loans provided in US dollars should be repaid over five years.
The deadly explosion in the Lebanese capital left at least 137 people dead and some 5,000 injured, according to local health authorities.
A large number of the world’s countries, including Lebanon’s Middle East neighbours, have already offered their assistance to Beirut.
Half of the city’s buildings were severely damaged, and hospitals are overcrowded because of the large number of the blast’s victims. Hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless due to the deadly explosion.
