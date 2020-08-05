Russian Emergencies Ministry's 1st Plane With Aid Lands in Beirut - Video

The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed the landing of the first aircraft in Lebanon.
"Sukhoi Superjet landed in Lebanon at 20.24 [17.24 GMT]", the ministry said.
The ministry is sending five aircraft to Beirut with an airmobile hospital, doctors, rescuers of the airmobile unit Tsentrospas and a laboratory of Rospotrebnadzor to detect COVID-19. The ministry noted that all specialists are equipped with special suits and protective equipment, taking into account the epidemiological situation.
A video of workers at Beirut Airport unloading humanitarian aid from the plane has been posted online.
The death toll from the blast currently stands at 135 and roughly 5,000 others have suffered injuries, Lebanon's health minister Hamad Hassan said.
