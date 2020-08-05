Massive Fire Breaks out at Market in Emirate of Ajman, UAE, Reports Say

A major fire broke out in a marketplace in an industrial zone in the Emirate of Ajman in north-eastern UAE on 5 August, the Emirati newspaper Al Khaleej reported. According to the newspaper, fire brigades from the emirate's civil defence are trying to get the fire in Ajman under control.
Photos and videos of black clouds of thick smoke rising into the sky from the severe fire, covering a large area, have emerged on social media platforms.
There are still no reports of casualties or damages caused by the fire.
This fire is in Ajman .. ffs what’s going on with the world!! pic.twitter.com/Wbaet4wtqe— 𝕁𝔸𝕐. (@itsdumbjay) August 5, 2020
DEVELOPING: Massive fire breaks out at market in Ajman, United Arab Emirates; no word yet on cause or injuries— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 5, 2020
Fire breaks out in #Ajman market pic.twitter.com/GhEOkTVVRl— 𝒜𝒽𝓂𝑒𝒹| ﮼أحمد (@the3hmed) August 5, 2020
