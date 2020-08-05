Streets of Beirut Devastated by Massive Explosion - Photos

Numerous nations offered their assistance shortly after a fire led to a major explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday. According to preliminary reports, the blast may have been caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate - an extremely explosive substance - that was improperly stored in a port hangar.
People in Beirut are trying to return to normal life as authorities continue rescue operations in the city following a massive blast that claimed at least 80 lives and injured several thousand. According to Governor Marwan Abboud, at least 300,000 people were left homeless by the explosion in the port, as numerous buildings were severely damaged by the shockwave and fire.
Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
He also noted that the damage from the incident amounted to at least $3-5 billion.
Authorities stated that hospitals were overcrowded due to the large influx of injured patients.
The government is investigating the disastrous explosion and has promised to announce the findings in the coming days.
