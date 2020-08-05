Militants Shell Localities in Syria's Idlib, Aleppo Provinces, Russian Military Says

"We have registered two attacks on the settlements of Urum al-Kubra in the province of Aleppo, and Mellaja in the province of Idlib from the direction of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra* organization", Shcherbitsky said.
The Russian military police conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, and Hasakah, he added.
On 3 August, militants tried to break through the positions of the Syrian army in the area of the village of Hamrat in Idlib province but sustained losses and were repelled.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
