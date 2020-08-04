Beirut Blast 'Seriously' Injures UN Peacekeeping Crew, Damages Vessel

"As a result of a huge explosion that rocked Beirut Port this evening, one of the UNIFIL ships of the Maritime Task Force docked in the port was damaged, leaving some UNIFIL naval peacekeepers injured – some of them seriously," the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on Tuesday.
The press release noted UNIFIL was assessing the situation and the injured peacekeepers were being sent to the hospital for treatment.
“We are with the people and the Government of Lebanon during this difficult time and stand ready to help and provide any assistance and support," UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Del Col said.
The international peacekeeping force was dispatched to the Levantine country in March 1978 to ensure Israel properly withdrew from southern Lebanon following its invasion as well as to ensure the area returned to Beirut's control. Despite two subsequent conflicts between Israel and Lebanon, some 10,200 UNIFIL soldiers from dozens of countries have remained.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
