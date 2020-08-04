Netanyahu Vows Israel Will Do Everything to Defend Itself in Wake of Recent Attack in Syria

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel would do everything necessary to ensure the safety of its borders following the country’s recent attack on Syrian military objects in response to the actions of militants on the border.

"We have attacked the cell and then those who directed it. We will do everything needed to defend ourselves. I propose everyone, including [Lebanon’s] Hezbollah, to take it into account. There are not empty statements, but rather a strong message by the state of Israel and the Israel Defence Forces, and it should be taken seriously", Netanyahu said when asked a relevant question from a journalist regarding Israel’s recent attack in Syria.

On Monday night, four militants who allegedly tried to plant an explosive device on the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights, were killed by the Israel Defence Force (IDF) from both the ground and air. Late on Monday, Syria's SANA reported that the country’s air defence systems had repelled an attack in the southwest of the Damascus province.

The IDF then said that Israeli fighter jets and attack helicopters had hit military targets in southern Syria.

We just thwarted an attempt by 4 terrorists to place explosives near the security fence between #Israel and #Syria.



Our troops & aircraft fired toward the squad & a hit was identified.



We are ready for any scenario & hold the Syrian regime responsible for all events in Syria. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 2, 2020

According to the IDF’s statement, the military attacked observation posts, anti-aircraft artillery, and command and control systems.

Israel has admitted to launching hundreds of airstrikes into Syria over the years, claiming that it’s targeting an Iranian military buildup which poses a threat to Israeli security. Damascus and Tehran have denied the claims, and accused Tel Aviv of violating Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In late July, Israel's border with Lebanon saw an escalation of tensions as Hezbollah reported that one of its fighters had been killed in what it claimed was an Israeli airstrike, vowing to retaliate. On 27 July, the IDF claimed it had thwarted an attempt made by "terrorists" to infiltrate the country, referring to Lebanese Hezbollah troops - something that the group dismissed as "absolutely not true".