Massive Fire Reported in Industrial Area Near Tehran

A fire has broken out in an industrial area of Jajrud district in Pardis County, Iranian state TV reported. According to preliminary claims, no casualties have been reported due to the blaze.
Jalal Melki, spokesman for the Tehran Fire Department stated that the conflagration broke out in three buildings, where leather and wood were being stored. At the moment, it is unclear what exactly caused the fire.
Photos and videos depicting the flames have appeared on social media.
Fire breaks out at wood & MDF warehouses in Jajrood, eastern #Tehran. Overheating is usually blamed for such incidents. Hopefully no further speculations on alleged #Israeli role in recent blazes in #Iran! @IranIntl pic.twitter.com/W1QyzSg5sv— Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) August 4, 2020
بالفيديو: حريقٌ واسع في شمال شرق #طهرانhttps://t.co/G2FV7PaQkJ pic.twitter.com/PvYAudSxQP— Lebanon Debate (@lebanondebate) August 4, 2020
الحرائق التي تستهدف منشآت إيرانية منذ أسابيع مستمرة، وكان آخرها صباح اليوم الثلاثاء، حيث نشب حريق هائل في مدينة صناعية بمدينة جاجرود، شرقي #طهران، طاول نحو 2500 مترا من المدينة الصناعية، بحسب المتحدث باسم منظمة إطفاء الحرائق.— صدام الكمالي Saddam Alkamali (@alkamali1985) August 4, 2020
من يقف خلف هذه الحرائق؟#إيران pic.twitter.com/W0FjKCPFSi
