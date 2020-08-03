Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Hostile' Targets Over Damascus, IDF Confirms Multiple Strikes

According to the IDF, the attacks were in response to an attempted attack along its border with Syria. The IDF has targeted Syrian army observation posts, intelligence-gathering equipment, anti-aircraft cannons and command-and-control infrastructure.
The targets appear to have been headed to the Al-Kiswah region located in the Rif Dimashq Governorate in Syria. Israeli helicopters have also attacked the Qahtaniyah district in northeastern Syria.
The Israeli government on Monday said that it thwarted an attempt by Syria to plant explosive devices in the Golan Heights along the border with Syria.
“The [IDF] holds the Syrian regime responsible for all events on Syrian soil and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty,” reads the Israeli military statement said, obtained by the Washington Post. Overnight on Sunday, Israel also said that it struck targets in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip after the Israeli town of Sderot was targeted. However, no injuries were reported.
Tensions along the Israel-Syria border have been high in recent weeks after an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a senior fighter from Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon.
More details to follow.
