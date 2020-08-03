Syrian Army Repels Militants' Attack in Idlib, Suffers Losses - Russian Military

He added that their attack was repelled, but there are losses among government troops.
"Over the past day, the Jabhat al-Nusra* militants have made several attempts to break through the positions of the Syrian Arab Army in the area of the village of Hamrat. All attacks by the militants have been repelled, they suffered significant damage in manpower and equipment. There are losses among the Syrian troops", Shcherbitsky said.
Russia and Turkey have registered several violations of the ceasefire in Idlib over past days. As of today, the province remains one of the four de-escalation zones, established by Russia, Iran, and Turkey back in 2017, that is not under the full control of Damascus.
The Syrian government has been trying to recapture Idlib since mid-December.
*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states
