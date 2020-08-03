Register
06:28 GMT03 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesters chant slogans during a demonstration of thousands against the Israeli government near the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem on August 2, 2020.

    New Election Looming? Tweeps Divided Over Attitude Towards Netanyahu Amid Anti-Government Protests

    © AFP 2020 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080042560_0:0:3072:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_2411e4a676cfd277c708b58ddcc2ebb0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008031080042501-new-election-looming-tweeps-divided-over-attitude-towards-netanyahu-amid-anti-government-protests/

    A wave of anti-government protests sweeping Israel has also left a mark on social media platforms, where users have been debating their attitude towards the prime minister. While some have been calling for Netanyahu's resignation, others say they'd stand by him and urging to hold another round of elections.

    Thousands of people took to the streets, intersections, and bridges across Israel on Saturday protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on him to resign.

    Many of them also gathered in front of his official residence in Jerusalem urging "the culprit from Balfour" to relinquish power. Twelve people were arrested during the protests.

    Dissatisfied Masses

    Protests of this sort have become an almost daily occurrence in Israel, triggered by the raging coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 500 Israelis.

    Decrying the authorities for their "illogical decisions", meagre financial assistance, and the bureaucracy surrounding it, many used the protests to show their dissatisfaction with a government that was formed to tackle the pandemic but so far has failed to deliver on that promise.

    According to a recent poll, more than 60 percent of Israelis are "not happy" with the way Netanyahu's government has been tackling the economic crisis caused by the pandemic which has pushed the country's unemployment rates to unprecedented heights.

    The same survey found that 49 percent were dissatisfied with the handling of the health crisis, with 46 percent expressing opposing views.

    However, for many the social-economic protests have become fertile ground for spreading anti-Netanyahu sentiment. Such is the case with the so-called Black Flag movement. The group claims to be fighting for Israel's democracy and says that a person charged with fraud, corruption, and breach of trust cannot remain at the helm of the country.

    Similar slogans have also been tossed around on the social media platforms, with Tweeps divided over their attitude towards the PM and the government he heads.

    War of Words on Social Media

    There too, many are calling for his resignation, claiming the PM has failed the country.

    "Bibi go home! Bibi go home! Is that clear enough?", one user asked.
    "There are those protesting against economic hardships. Others are speaking out against the way he tackles COVID-19, or against [Netanyahu's] corruption charges, the submarine affair or the stock exchange. Some protest because they were against his plan to annex [parts of the West Bank - ed.], others protest because he ended up backtracking on that initiative...but everyone agrees... Bibi should go home".

    ​But for many Twitter users these comments and protests crossed a red line.

    "You are a bunch of anarchists", wrote a user referring to numerous incidents of protesters clashing with police forces and attacking those staging rallies in support of the prime minister. "You betrayed our country at a time of a war (pandemic). May you be cursed. If it turns out that you contributed to the spread of the pandemic, we will square accounts with you", he continued.

    ​Others tried to downplay the significance of these protests.

    "Slightly over 10,000 protesters in Jerusalem. About two thousand in Tel Aviv. And some spots in 300 places across Israel. If this is all the left-wing camp can bring on..it failed. Keep on protesting as much as you want. But don't use violence".

    And there were also those who threatened to settle the score with "the anarchists" at the polling stations.

    ​"Watch out, anarchists. The answer is in the 4th round", a Twitter user wrote.

    Israel heading to the polls yet again in a fourth general election in under two years, a far-off scenario until not long ago, is now gaining steam.

    While cracks in the coalition have been observed in the past, over Netanyahu's plan to apply Israeli law in parts of the West Bank and tackling the pandemic, disagreements over the nation's budget could be the final nail in the coffin for an already fragile partnership.

    On Sunday, Netanyahu was supposed to bring a one-year budget to a vote in the Knesset, but Benny Gantz's Blue and White party, who is pushing for a two-year plan, announced it would boycott the move, forcing the PM to backtrack.

    Now the PM has until 24 August to come to terms with his coalition partners, otherwise the Knesset will dissolve itself and Israel will once again head to the polls in an endeavour that will cost the country more than a billion dollars.

    And while a recent survey predicts a drop in the number of seats that Netanyahu's Likud will get, falling from 36 to 33, the PM's supporters remain optimistic.

    "We don't have any other choice. Elections. And we will win it. We make the majority".
    Tags:
    anti-government protests, coronavirus, COVID-19, protests, Benjamin Netanyahu, Election, Israel, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Demonstration performances of paratroopers at festive events in honour of Airborne Forces Day at the Raevsky training ground in Krasnodar Territory
    Russian Airborne Forces' 90th Anniversary Celebration
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse