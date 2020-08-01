Demonstration Against Israeli PM Netanyahu in Jerusalem - Video

Watch a live broadcast of a rally outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Saturday, which continues a series of anti-government demonstrations in the country that started a few months ago.
The protest has brought together people who believe that Mr Netanyahu cannot remain in his position given that he faces corruption charges. The protestors are also demanding that the government takes more effective measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Israel.
