Register
12:57 GMT31 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In a video released by the Israel Defense Forces on July 29, 2020, soldiers man the phones at the IDF Home Front Command's headquarters during a visit by coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu

    IDF Set to Take Over Israel’s Covid-Related Domestic Spying Program

    © Photo : Israel Defense Forces
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (41)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1f/1080024757_0:122:1939:1213_1200x675_80_0_0_e5711e935ee48b4e627b89cf8c3181b1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202007311080025552-idf-set-to-take-over-israels-covid-related-domestic-spying-program/

    In March, Israeli authorities tasked domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet to use its capabilities to surveil citizens’ movements using cellular data to trace coronavirus transmission. However, that program was partially closed down amid privacy concerns and after thousands of Israelis were mistakenly instructed to self-quarantine.

    The Israeli military is expected to take over the country’s ‘contact tracing’ program as soon as next week, health authorities have indicated.

    According to the Jerusalem Post, the new program will be run by the IDF’s Home Front Command, with the headquarters to report to national coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu and the ministry of health. The HQ is expected to be manned by 1,000 personnel to start with.

    “The [Israel Defence Forces’] involvement is very important because it is a system that can work quickly,” Gamzu was quoted as saying.

    Speaking to Army Radio on Friday, Health Minister Chezy Levy said his ministry was preparing for the handover of contact tracing responsibilities to take place in the coming days. “We’re doing everything…so this will happen,” he emphasized.

    Gamzu, who was appointed as the state’s coronavirus response czar last week, promised to increased testing and reduce government restrictions in a bid to contain the virus.

    Israeli domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet, which was tasked with directing the coronavirus-related contact tracing program earlier this year, was reportedly partially deprived of this responsibility last month after it was discovered that thousands of Israelis were mistakenly forced to quarantine for a two week period because the technology used to trace their contact with an individual infected by coronavirus could not confirm whether they were within sufficient distance of one another to contract the disease.

    syringe
    © CC0
    Israel Bought Coronavirus Vaccine, But Overlooked One Important Thing… Syringes
    In early July, lawmakers made Shin Bet’s continued coronavirus-related spying operations contingent on other contact tracing efforts proving fruitless, and other caveats, such as infection rates needing to top 200 per day. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed firm support for the Shin Bet program, saying there was no clear alternative.

    Last week, Israeli Channel 13 reported that Shin Bet had been secretly tracking most Israelis’ cell phones for over two and a half years, and merely since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as previously believed. The tracking, said to be linked with looking out for Daesh (ISIS)*-related terrorist activity, was said to have been approved by senior Ministry of Justice officials, has not been subject to oversight from the government or parliament.

    In the past six months, Israel has reported a total of over 70,500 coronavirus infections, over 43,800 recoveries and 509 deaths.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in many countries, including Russia.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (41)

    Related:

    Ex-Mossad Chief: As China-Iran Relations Get Warmer, Israel Worries its Stability Could be at Risk
    Hezbollah Denies Claims of Failed Attempt to 'Infiltrate' Israel Amid Lebanon Border Clash Reports
    Israel, US Sign Document on Joint Air Defence Military Cooperation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse