Register
05:47 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicle drives past a Hezbollah flag in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020.

    UN Suspends Third Middle East Staffer Over Viral Car Sex Video

    © REUTERS / Aziz Taher
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1e/1080013201_0:464:2816:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_35d6b4215e7c9f961ed1ae396f7979eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202007301080013185-un-suspends-third-middle-east-staffer-over-viral-car-sex-video/

    Members of the UN Truce Supervision Organisation have engaged in a sex act in an official car in Israel, according to an internal investigation into the video that made rounds on the internet last month. Two staffers who were also filmed in the car have been suspended earlier this month.

    The United Nations has placed a third member of its Middle East peacekeeping mission on unpaid leave over involvement in a sex act in an official vehicle in Israel.

    “A third male international staff member who was in the UN vehicle in Tel Aviv has also been identified as having engaged in alleged misconduct,” the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO) said in a brief statement.

    “The staff member has been placed on Administrative Leave Without Pay,” reads the statement.

    An investigation into the incident is ongoing at the Office of Internal Oversight Services, an independent oversight body within the UN.

    The move came in response to the publication of a video in which a woman in a red dress is seen straddling a man in a back seat of a vehicle with UN markings on a main street by Tel Aviv’s seafront. In the video, another man appears to be asleep in the passenger seat and the driver is not visible.

    Two unnamed male staffers in the vehicle were put on unpaid leave earlier in July after having been identified as “having engaged in misconduct, including conduct of a sexual nature”.

    The UN chief, along with the Truce Supervising Organisation, said they were “deeply disturbed” by the contents of the video and described the staffers’ behavious as “abhorrent” and contradicting UN values.

    Established in 1948, the UNTSO was initially tasked with monitoring the peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. It also provides observers the UN observer groups in Lebanon and the Golan Heights.

    U.N. peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol in Kfar Kila village in south Lebanon, near the border with Israel
    © REUTERS / Aziz Taher
    U.N. peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol in Kfar Kila village in south Lebanon, near the border with Israel

    The organisation, which is headquarters in Jerusalem has 153 military observers supported by 91 international and 153 local civilian staff.

    This is not the first incident involving sexual exploitation or abuse on the part of UN peacekeeping forces.

    UN Minusca peacekeepers have been accused of raping or attempting to rape women and underage girls in several African countries, including CAR and Cameroon, and sexually abusing and impregnating teenage girls in Haiti.

    There were 175 documented allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse against UN workers worldwide in 2019, about half of them against peacekeeping forces, according to a UN report.

    Tags:
    video, vehicle, sexual exploitation, sex, United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), peacekeepers, United Nations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse