Israeli Army Reports Detecting Suspicious Activity on Border With Lebanon

On Monday, the Israeli forces said they had thwarted an attempt by what they called "terrorists" to infiltrate the country, referring to Lebanon's Hezbollah paramilitary troops.
"Several suspects were spotted at a security fence along the Blue Line in Western Galilee shortly ago," the IDF said in a press release.
The Israeli military is "following the incident," according to the press release.
Last week, the situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated as Hezbollah said one of its members was killed by what it believed was an Israeli airstrike in the south of Damascus, the capital of Syria, located northward across the border from the Israeli-controlled strategic area of Golan Heights.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Hezbollah movement in a statement officially denied earlier allegations that it made an unsuccessful attempt to "infiltrate" Israel from Lebanon, resulting in border clashes with the IDF, the Tasnim News Agency reported.
The group also dismissed reports of sustaining casualties as a result of Israeli air raids, calling the claims "absolutely not true".
On Monday, Hezbollah issued an official warning of retaliation. The Israeli army has since boosted presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria.
