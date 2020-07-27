Three Rockets Strike Taji Coalition Base in Iraq, No Casualties Reported

"Several rockets fell on the territory of the Taji base hosting US military," a security source told Sputnik.
— OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) July 27, 2020
According to Iraqi security media, one rocket struck an Iraqi army helicopter used to fight Daesh while another landed on an artillery warehouse and caused damage. The third rocket landed on the second squadron of the Air Force but did not explode.
Missiles frequently target the Green Zone, the 2.9 square mile area in the Karkh district of central Baghdad where government buildings, embassies and Baghdad International Airport are housed.
The Joint Command of the Iraqi armed forces in mid-June announced that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimihad has ordered the establishment of a special committee to stop strikes from occurring.
The Iraqi security forces are currently investigating the incident.
The Iraqi military on Friday said that four Katyusha rockets hit the Besmaya military base used by US-led coalition troops south of Baghdad. The incident caused some material damage but no casualties.
