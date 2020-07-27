Major Fire Erupts in Business Centre in Ankara, Turkey - Videos

A business centre in Ankara’s Cankaya district has been evacuated after reports of a fire in the building. Cankaya is known as a wealthy area with mostly offices, business centres, and elite apartments.

A major fire erupted on the fifth storey in a business centre in the Cankaya district, Ankara, Turkey at about 14:30 GMT. Fire brigades promptly arrived at the scene and are trying to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Ankara's Governor Vasip Sahin has announced that the fire has been brought under control. According to the governor, there are currently no casualties.

Photos and videos of the fire have emerged on social media networks.

Ankara Söğütözü’ndeki Via Tower’da çıkan yangında binadan kopan parçalar etrafa yayılıyor. pic.twitter.com/xdGx81Ebob — Izzet Capa (@izzetcapa) July 27, 2020

Thick plumes of smoke are seen rising to the sky, with fire engulfing more of the building.

