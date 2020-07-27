Israeli Police Arrests At Least Three People for Attacking Protesters Overnight

Anti-government protests have been non-stop in Israel, mainly in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the criminal corruption charges pressed against him.

At least three people were arrested for attacking anti-government protesters in central and southern Israel overnight, Haaretz reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said that a 20-year-old was detained on suspicion of stabbing a demonstrator in the neck in Sha'ar HaNegev (southern Israel), while the police are looking for other suspects. The man who was stabbed said there were at least 15 attackers who specifically targeted the protesters.

Another man was arrested in Tel Aviv's suburb for mace-spraying a demonstrator, and the third suspect was arrested in Jerusalem for attacking another anti-Netanyahu protester near the premier's residence.

On Saturday evening, more than 5,000 people gathered outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem and were forcefully dispersed only by Sunday morning. Police used water cannons.

הערב @JoshBreiner על הדיווחים השוטפים. אבל הכיכר מלאה במיוחד. תעריכו לבד. כמה אנשים עומדים על כל מטר רבוע ותכפילו ב 5000 (שטח הכיכר 5 דונם. ראו ציוצ קודם). pic.twitter.com/Kb86Em4Gfd — nir hasson (@nirhasson) July 25, 2020

#Israel | Thousands of demonstrators massed on Thursday night near the Prime Minister’s Residence in #jerusalem to protest against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin #Netanyahu. ▶️ https://t.co/sBm0FIX0dw pic.twitter.com/hFNgvgPL6f — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) July 23, 2020

On Thursday, over 50 people were detained outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. According to Haaretz, the rally escalated into clashes with police, and law enforcement officers used water cannons to disperse a group of demonstrators who tried to head to the city centre.

Mass demonstrations against Netanyahu have been ongoing over the past several weeks, with protesters demanding that the prime minister resign over corruption charges and the coronavirus response. Many of them were seen carrying signs that read, "Bibi, Go Home".