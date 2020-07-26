Netanyahu Says Won't Allow Iran's Military to Establish Itself Along Israeli Border

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning announced that Israel is "following a consistent policy that does not allow Iran's military to be established along our northern border”.
"We cannot undermine our security and we cannot threaten our citizens. We will not suffer a blow to our forces. Along with the defence minister and the chief of staff, I am conducting ongoing situational assessments. The IDF is prepared to respond to any threat”, Netanyahu stated.
Tensions between the two countries escalated earlier this month after reports emerged that Israel was behind a massive explosion at Natanz, Iran that destroyed a key factory producing centrifuges used in Iran’s nuclear refinement industry.
However, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz deflected when asked about Israel’s involvement, telling reporters on Monday that “everyone can be suspicious of us all the time. But not every event that happens in Iran is connected to us”.
