Jordan Will Allow Air Travel to and From Select Countries Starting From 5 August

Jordan grounded international flights on 17 March amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"Jordanian airports are ready to welcome international flights from some countries chosen by the Health Ministry according to their epidemiological situation", Haitham Misto, of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, said.
He did not disclose the list of countries, but the Roya news website said it included Canada, China, Georgia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Thailand and some other countries, but no Arab nations.
Earlier, Information Minister Amjad Adaileh said that Jordan will resume direct commercial flights to and from some European countries where the COVID-19 infection rate is relatively low.
According to the minister, the main goal of the government is to bring Jordanian citizens back home. In addition, a 14-day quarantine would not be mandatory for those arriving from so-called green countries, but travellers would have to be tested for COVID-19 three days before their arrival to the Middle Eastern country.
As of today, the country has so far confirmed 1,154 coronavirus cases, including 11 virus-related deaths.
