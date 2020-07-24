Explosions Heard on Syrian Side of Israeli Border, IDF Says

The Israeli Defence Forces reported on Friday that an explosion was heard on the Syrian side of Israel's northern border.
A short while ago, explosions were heard adjacent to the security fence from the Syrian side of Israel's northern border. Damage to a civilian building and an Israeli vehicle was likely caused by fragments.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 24, 2020
Earlier in the week, the Israeli air force attacked targets in southern Damascus from the disputed lands of Golan Heights.
The disputed Golan Heights have been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the area during the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel adopted a law in 1981 that annexed the territory, though it was rejected by the United Nations.
