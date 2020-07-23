Video: IDF Jet Makes 'Aggressive' Pass Over Iranian Passenger Plane in Syrian Airspace - State Media

According to Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Mahan Air Flight 1152 on its way to Beirut, Lebanon, from Tehran, Iran, was approached closely on Thursday by an aircraft purported to be Israeli. However, PressTV has reported it may have been American.
"After this dangerous action by the Israeli fighter, the pilot of the passenger plane quickly reduced the altitude of the flight to avoid colliding with the Israeli fighter, which caused a number of passengers on the flight to be injured," IRIB reported.
Video captured on board the flight and shared on social media shows the aircraft jolting back and forth during the maneuver as passengers scream.
Breaking / Iran state TV reports an Istaeli jet has threatened Mahan passenger plane on it's way to Syria pic.twitter.com/GAgYefXDU7— Rohollah Faghihi (@FaghihiRohollah) July 23, 2020
