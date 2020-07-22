Qatari Citizens, Permanent Residents Can Travel Abroad, Return At Any Time Starting on 1 August

Qatari citizens and permanent residency holders will be allowed to travel outside the country and return at any time, beginning on 1 August, the Government Communications Office said in a statement on Tuesday.
Second – Qatari citizens and their wives, spouses and children, and permanent residency holders can travel outside the country and return at any time, while adhering to all the aforementioned procedures and according to the countries of arrival #QNA— Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) July 21, 2020
Travellers arriving from "low-risk countries" will be required to take a COVID-19 test and sign a formal pledge to hold a home quarantine for a week, and then take a test again.
Arrivals from countries that are not included in the list of low-risk countries and in which COVID-19 testing centres have been accredited are required to obtain a virus-free certificate from there no more than 48 hours before travelling #QNA— Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) July 21, 2020
The Ministry of Public Health also issued a list of categories that are required to hold a week home quarantine upon arrival, which includes seniors, people with lung problems and chronicle diseases and pregnant women.
As of today, Qatar has registered a total of 107,430 coronavirus cases, at least 160 people have died from the disease, the Johns Hopkins Univesity count shows.
