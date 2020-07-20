Videos: Syrian Air Defense Systems Intercept 'Hostile Targets' in Damascus - State Media

Videos posted on social media show anti-air missiles taking flight in al-Kiswah, a city southwest of the Syrian capital, late Monday night.
Initial video of #SAA Air Defense active over Al-Kiswah, #Damascus, #Syria pic.twitter.com/C2ioEEqrjS— Aurora Intel - #StayHome (@AuroraIntel) July 20, 2020
Syrian Air Defense destroys an Israeli missile in the sky of Damascus pic.twitter.com/LhS9Ai4WUn— Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) July 20, 2020
#Syria: video showing air defenses active amidst #Israel|i airstrikes tonight on area of #Damascus. Multiple explosions were heard. Missiles coming from Golan as per eyewitnesses. pic.twitter.com/31kFpxsSEI— QalaatM (@QalaatM) July 20, 2020
While no definitive claim about the origin of the missile attacks has yet been made, analysts noted on Twitter that air activity is very heavy over northern Israel. The Israeli Air Force has launched airstrikes at many times in the past into Syrian territory, often targeting Iranian or alleged Iranian installations.
Sky News reported the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based organization, had claimed it was an Israeli attack.
Rather incredible video reportedly of #SAA Air Defense over #Damascus, #Syria pic.twitter.com/DlXnq2LYID— Aurora Intel - #StayHome (@AuroraIntel) July 20, 2020
A local news station reported the missiles targeted Damascus International Airport as well as Iranian positions in the countryside outside al-Kiswah. One analyst noted an Iranian cargo plane had landed at the airport the previous night.
Knowing that an Iranian cargo plane belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards landed in Damascus International Airport yesterday morning.#Syria #Israel #IDF #IAF #Iran #IRGC #Russia #USA https://t.co/blxcGWVcHC pic.twitter.com/zL3fIGbFh2— Eva J. Koulouriotis - إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) July 20, 2020
In a possibly related incident, a large explosion was reported in the Golan Heights, a border area that Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 war, shortly after the air attacks. Syrian state media reported the Israeli jets entered Syria for their attack near the northern Golan town of Majdal Shams.
