Major Fire Erupts at Factory in Tabriz, Northwestern Iran - Video

A factory located close to the town of Sheikh Hassan, in Northwestern Iran has caught fire, according to the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).

Firefighters from the Iranian cities of Khosrowshah and Sardrud promptly arrived on the scene of the major blaze at a cellophane printing company situated southwest of Tabriz, ILNA reported. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Social media users have shared multiple videos depicting black plumes of smoke rising from the factory.

#إيران..

حريق معتبر بمدينة تبريز قبل قليل..

الأعمال في تصاعد.. ولا زال إعلام خامنئي يتكتم..

فمن يقف وراء ذلك؟!! pic.twitter.com/IfGVJPsJpw — الشيخ عبد الرزاق المهدي (@abdalrazaq498) July 19, 2020

Another video,

Cameraman confirms the "Sheikh Hassan" area in Azeri language. #Iran pic.twitter.com/ELNgN4CKdR — Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) July 19, 2020

The incident comes hours after an explosion took place at a power plant in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, leaving no casualties.

Since the start of July, several explosions and fires have hit various Iranian provinces, leaving several people dead and dozens injured.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW