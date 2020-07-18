Israeli Media Reports Claim Huge Explosion Occurred at Iranian Oil Pipeline

A powerful explosion has occurred at an oil pipeline in Iran's Khuzestan province, Israeli media reported. Footage of a huge blaze was posted on social media. However, there has been no confirmation from Iranian officials of the incident.
Iran— Selami Haktan (Eng) (@slmhktn_eng) July 18, 2020
An explosion occurred in the oil pipelines near Khuzestan province. pic.twitter.com/s1gshdlrqb
The development comes two days after a US official told CNN that there were indications that Tehran had placed portions of its air defence system on "high alert" following explosions that occurred at the Natanz nuclear facility on 2 July and a blast at the Parchin military complex on 26 June. Iranian officials said that the two explosions did not result in significant damages, with the nuclear reactor at Natanz continuing to operate as usual, and noted that no people were injured in the incidents.
Iran has said that it has determined the cause of the blast at Natanz and that it would be announced "at a proper time", with the Islamic Republic indirectly pointing the blame at Israel and the United States.
