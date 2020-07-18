People Hold Anti-Government Protest in Tel Aviv as New Lockdown Measures Approved - Video

Live from Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, 18 July, as demonstrators have gathered to protest against the government's policies and its handling of health and the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the general restrictions, gyms and exercise studios, except those for professional athletes, have been closed.
Restaurants and cafeterias are permitted to continue only take-away and home-delivery services. As for restaurants in the country’s hotels, administrations should limit the occupancy by 35 percent of the total capacity in order to continue working.
Israel's unemployment rate has increased to 21 percent, compared to the pre-pandemic rate of less than 4 percent, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu currently faces corruption charges and three indictments for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.
Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)