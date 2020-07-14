Register
    Syrian troops shoot at the positions of the islamists in the vicinity of Tadmor city (Palmyra), Syria

    Militant Detained in Syria Claims He Underwent Training Supervised by US Instructors

    Middle East
    Earlier it was reported that three Mahavir as-Saura group militants were detained and taken to the Syrian city of Tadmore near Palmyra after they got into a minefield.

    One of the three militants detained near the city of Palmyra in western Syria told reporters that he had been trained under the supervision of US instructors.

    A militant, who was identified as Abdullah al-Mishuat, said that he and his counterparts were taught how to handle different types of weapons by the American instructors, who would come to the trainings to "observe from afar, monitor and evaluate the training process". The exercises, however, were conducted by the Syrians, according to the militant.

    "We were taught to handle all types of weapons by American instructors. All of the weapons were US-made. I saw American instructors who come to training, however, those are conducted by Syrians. Americans observe from afar, monitor and evaluate the training process. The training were difficult, they lasted for two or three hours, no less," the detained militant told reporters.

    Despite the group trained with the US-made weapons, the militants were sent to the mission with the Russian guns, according to al-Mishuat.

    One of the detained militants, Jasem al-Ali, said that their group of eight got into a minefield, where the group leader died. He revealed that the group was tasked with gathering information about Russian, Iranian and Syrian assets.

    "Our group consisted of eight people: seven fighters and one leader who is engaged in smuggling and transporting personnel and drugs. We went on motorcycles to complete the mission and hit the minefield. We got lost and did not know where to go, because the leader died, and began to look for a way out, while continuing to move. Then we were captured, and the Syrian troops took us here. We were sent to carry out tasks in the province of Rakka, in the city of Al Mansoura... We had to get information about Russian, Iranian and Syrian sites", he said.

    All three detainees are currently in custody in the city of Tadmor. After the detention, Syrian soldiers found the militants had guns, grenades, a large amount of ammunition, money and drugs with them.

    Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

    US, militants, Palmyra, Syria
