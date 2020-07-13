Register
13 July 2020
    Part of Red Sea project location

    Saudi Contractors 'Proud' to Contribute to Red Sea International Airport Construction

    © Photo : The Red Sea Development Company
    Middle East
    by
    The construction of an international airport is part of the Red Sea Development Company’s project to build a luxury resort on Saudi Arabia's west coast. The goal is to boost the tourist influx into the country.

    In a press release on Monday, the Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) announced that it had awarded “its largest value contract to date” for the construction of an international airport in Saudi Arabia, due to open in 2022.

    The contract, which was awarded to the country’s Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. Ltd and Almabani General Contractors, aims “to support the creation of a sustainable gateway which will open up Saudi Arabia to the world”, according to the press release.

    The airport’s construction is part of the TRSDC project to build a luxury resort on Saudi Arabia's west coast. The project is in sync with Vision 2030 devised by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and aimed at attracting travellers to Saudi Arabia from all over the world.

    Part of Red Sea project location
    © Photo : The Red Sea Development Company
    Part of Red Sea project location

    TRSDC chief executive John Pagano stressed that his company is “making huge progress in the development of a world leading destination and by awarding our largest contract to date, we take another significant step in this direction, while demonstrating our ongoing commitment to creating opportunities within the Saudi Arabian construction sector”.

    He touted Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. Ltd and Almabani General Contractors as companies with “impressive expertise in delivering airside infrastructure, coupled with both local and international experience”.

    The press release said that the contract stipulates the construction of "airside infrastructure works, including the design and building of a Code F Runway 3,700 metres, Code B Seaplane Runway, Parallel & Link taxiways and pavement works” as well as “Aeronautical Navigational Aids, Aerodrome Ground Lighting, Airside utilities, helipads, roads, and associated buildings”.

    Rami Alturki, Vice Chairman & Board Member at Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. Ltd, in turn, praised TRSDC’s move as “the start of our exciting partnership with The Red Sea Development Company, who are on track to deliver a world-class sustainable giga-project in support of Saudi Vision 2030”.

    The Red Sea Project
    © Photo : The Red Sea Development Company
    The Red Sea Project

    Alturki added that his company is “proud to be selected to contribute to the development of the Red Sea International Airport which we believe will play a key role in the transformation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by welcoming up to one million visitors per year to the destination by 2030”.

    Almabani General Contractors Co CEO Joseph Daher, for his part, pledged to mobilise the company’s “most experienced airport resources and qualified experts” so that it can meet “our customer’s expectation”. Alturki signaled the firm’s readiness for “the challenging delivery period, especially during this tough health crisis currently affecting the entire globe”.

    “We are proud to partner with Nesma to become key contributors to a pillar project in the Vision 2030”, Daher underlined.

    The Red Sea Project’s entire infrastructure will be powered by 100-percent renewable energy and the international airport “will serve an estimated one million tourists per year catering to both domestic and international flights”, according to the press release.

    The Red Sea Project islands
    © Photo : The Red Sea Development Company
    The Red Sea Project islands

    “Envisaged as a unique and iconic airport, it will provide an unforgettable aviation experience for travellers and guests. In addition to the dedicated airport, the first phase of the development includes sixteen hotels offering 3,000 hotel rooms across five islands and two inland sites, as well as commercial, retail and leisure facilities, and other infrastructure”, TRSDC noted.

    H.E. Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri, President of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), has meanwhile signalled a readiness “to accept the location of the Red Sea Airport and review its airside master plan which matches the highest specifications and standards”.

    He touted the airport as a facility that will connect Saudi Arabia “domestically and globally to a new level of tourism and adventure”.  

    “I want to express our thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. May Allah protect him and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the unlimited support to the civil aviation sector in Saudi Arabia”, Al-Mansouri concluded.

