Air Defence Systems Repel Militant Drone Attacks on Hmeimim Airbase, Russian Military Says

“Illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone continue to make attempts at attacking Russia’s Khmeimim airbase using drones. On 11 July at around 22:30 [19:30 GMT], Russian air defence systems identified drones that were approaching the Khmeimim airbase from the northeast. Two drones that were being used by militants were destroyed at a distance of five kilomeres [3.1 miles] from the airbase”, Shcherbitsky said.
No casualties or material damage were reported following the incident, the head of the centre for Syrian reconciliation said.
The airbase has long been a target of terrorist groups that operate in the region, although Russian air defence systems have consistently been able to shoot down hostile drones.
At the request of the Syrian government, Moscow has been assisting local troops to regain control over the militant-held swaths of Idlib province in the country's north, with Russian servicemen based at the naval facility in the city of Tartus and the Hmeimim airbase.
All comments
Show new comments (0)