Register
12:35 GMT12 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Palestinian labourers, who were not able to cross into Israel for work, gather near an Israeli checkpoint that was closed amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank 29 June 2020.

    Palestinians Brace for COVID-19 Economic Ramifications as Gov't Mulls Reopening Amid Pandemic Spread

    © REUTERS / Mussa Qawasma
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0c/1079862143_0:77:3072:1805_1200x675_80_0_0_98ee2e63ffdfcd6a5d109bc6fe5ce7c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202007121079862244-palestinians-brace-for-covid-19-economic-ramifications-as-govt-mulls-reopening-amid-pandemic-spread/

    Just as in neighbouring Israel, which has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Palestinian Authority is experiencing the same challenges. But unlike the Jewish state, where citizens are given social and medical assistance, PA residents, who don’t have such support, are being asked to cope on their own.

    The lockdown imposed on the West Bank over the raging coronavirus is to be lifted on Monday unless the Palestinian Authority decides to extend the strict measures imposed to block the spread of the pandemic.

    So far the disease, which erupted in mid-March, has claimed the lives of 35 Palestinians. In total, more than 6,600 have been diagnosed with the virus, most of whom are from the West Bank.

    Pandemic is Unstoppable 

    One of the disease's epicentres is the city of Hebron, located 30 km south of Jerusalem. Last week, the situation there was so alarming that Health Minister Mai Al Kaila said it had spiralled "out of control", with the city registering more than 80 percent of all infections.

    Being a commercial hub with a population of 750,000 people, Hebron regularly sees a high stream of people who come to the city for work, worship, and pleasure. 

    But being PA's largest governorate is just one of the explanations for the spread of the virus. Another reason is the constant movement of Palestinian workers from Hebron to Israeli territories.

    A healthcare worker swabs the nose of a Palestinian worker for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing upon his return from Israel, outside the Israeli-controlled Meitar checkpoint, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 7, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Mussa Qawasma
    A healthcare worker swabs the nose of a Palestinian worker for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing upon his return from Israel, outside the Israeli-controlled Meitar checkpoint, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 7, 2020.

    Out of the 150,000 Palestinians who work in Israel, about half reportedly come from the city of Hebron. Many of them are employed in agriculture and construction.

    Now, with the re-eruption of the virus, their jobs are at risk, especially given that Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Al Shtayyeh asked Israel to seal its crossings with the PA to prevent the spread of the disease, a request that hasn't been answered yet.

    However, if his plea ends up being answered, thousands of Palestinian workers, who rely on Israeli jobs, will be dealt a severe blow.

    Dark Future Ahead

    Mohammed Jaradat, a 38-year-old construction worker from Hebron, might just be one of those affected by the decision. Now forced to stay at home as a result of the lockdown, he says it will be virtually impossible for him to put food on the table and cater to the needs of his six children if restrictions are not lifted.

    "If the situation continues, we will all end up losing our jobs, something that will eventually lead to starvation as the authorities, who don't have a strategic plan on how to contain the spread of the virus, will not provide us with any assistance".

    Even before the outbreak of the pandemic, the PA was suffering from high unemployment rates that reached 14 percent at the end of 2019. Poverty rates registered a similar figure and now reports, citing the World Bank, suggest that the situation will deteriorate even further, pushing the numbers to unprecedented heights.

    To make matter worse, the Palestinian Authority which hasn't provided its citizens with assistance packages in the past, didn't rush to make any statements on providing citizens with financial aid during the pandemic, and most efforts have been thrown into securing international donations to keep the economy afloat.

    In April, the US ambassador to Israel announced his country would grant the PA some $5 million for Palestinian hospitals and households "to meet immediate, life-saving needs in combating COVID-19".

    Palestinian labourers, who were not able to cross into Israel for work, stand by a fence near an Israeli checkpoint that was closed amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank 29 June 2020.
    © REUTERS / Mussa Qawasma
    Palestinian labourers, who were not able to cross into Israel for work, stand by a fence near an Israeli checkpoint that was closed amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank 29 June 2020.

    Similar pledges have been made by other international players, with the EU announcing the injection of $25 million a week ago to assist the more vulnerable layers of the population.

    Ramallah has also received cash from Israel, who understands the need to stabilise the situation in the West Bank to avoid a potential spillover. In March, for example, it received some $35 million in tax revenues and a month later a loan of $145 million. For the PA, whose total budget in 2018 stood at roughly $5 billion, this money is not peanuts.

    However, Mohammed says the cash that streamed in was not felt on the ground. "The government got tonnes of money but it wasn't routed in the right direction. They introduced strict measures and prevented us from moving freely but they didn't provide us with a financial cushion to withstand this challenge".

    Nor did the PA help improve medical equipment in local hospitals whose resources were depleted well before the eruption of the disease. 

    Although special treatment centres were opened in most Palestinian hospitals, with all employees and visitors required to wear face masks, essential equipment is still a rare commodity in many medical institutions across the West Bank.

    The city of Hebron, for example, only has 35 ventilators. For a place that has registered more than 80 percent of all cases, this amount is only a drop in the ocean.

    "We know that abiding by the instructions given by the ministry of health and adhering to the precautionary measures will keep the virus at bay", said Mohammed referring to the obligations to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, and stay away from Israeli settlements. "But the tough economic conditions don't really leave us an option, forcing us to break the rules our government has set", he explained, adding that despite the recent high approval ratings, the PA government has not done enough to defend the defenceless.
    Deserted street in the West Bank city of Ramallah
    © AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
    Deserted street in the West Bank city of Ramallah
    "The entire system [of the PA - ed.] is preoccupied with internal struggles, with various actors trying to kill each other politically; and who pays the high price? It is us, ordinary citizens".
    Tags:
    Israel, pandemics, pandemic, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, Economy, Palestinians, Palestinians
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse