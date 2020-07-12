Videos Allegedly Showing US Military Convoy Ablaze in Southern Iraq Emerge Online

Videos and photos emerged online showing flames consuming three vehicles from the attacked US military convoy.
This viral video purportedly shows a logistic #US military convoy, including 2 fuel tankers and a cargo truck carrying a Hummer, on fire in Al Diwaniyah city in #Iraq. There has been no word on possible casualties. pic.twitter.com/r2Gy3QdUvD— Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) July 11, 2020
A logistics convoy supplying American forces in #Iraq was targeted this evening between Samawah and Diwaniyah. Over the last few months, these particular convoys have been targeted by "Islamic Resistance" front groups. pic.twitter.com/Fe5jmCVw5z— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) July 11, 2020
• The US logistics convoy was stopped— 🇮🇶Iraq & Middle East Updates (@IraqLiveUpdate) July 11, 2020
• Iraqi Drivers were asked to leave
• Unconfirmed reports of US troops/security were present
• 3 vehicles were destroyed
• Operation lasted under 6 mins
• Location: Samawah-Diwaniya highway #Iraq #USConvoyDestroyed pic.twitter.com/ERU67YKt7p
According to a security source, militants on pickup trucks reached the column, forced it to stop, took Iraqi drivers out of the vehicles, and set the trucks on fire.
The attack on the military convoy, which was heading from Basra to a US base, lasted about six minutes.
The militants then left in an unknown direction, with no casualties reported, the source added.
