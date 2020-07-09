Militants Shell Settlements in Syria's Latakia, Aleppo, Idlib Provinces, Russian Military Says

"We have registered two attacks on the Mamukhia settlement, one shelling of the Sarahf settlement in the province of Latakia; one shelling in the Khantutin village in the province of Idlib; one shelling of the Ernaz settlement, one shelling in the Kafer-Taala settlement, one shelling in the Urem Al-Kubra settlement in the province of Aleppo by the Nusra* terrorists", Shcherbitsky said.
The Russian military specified that no firing was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past 24 hours.
On Wednesday, the terrorist group shelled the settlements of Kefer Mize, Fatira, Dahr al Kabir, Rasha, and Tadil in the three provinces.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo. In addition, Moscow and Ankara agreed to jointly patrol the M4 highway.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)