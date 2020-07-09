Militants Continue to Shell Settlements in Syria's Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia, Russian Military Says

"We have registered two attacks on the Melajja settlement, one shelling of the Kefer Mize settlement, one shelling of the Fatira settlement and one shelling of the Dahr al Kabir settlement in the province of Idlib; one shelling of the Rasha settlement in the province of Latakia; and one shelling of the Tadil settlement in the province of Aleppo by the Nusra* terrorists", Rear Admiral Alexander Shcherbitsky said.
The Russian military specified that no firing was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past 24 hours.
On Monday, the terrorist group shelled the settlements of Akch-Bayer, Safsafa, and Jubb-al-Zarur in the province of Latakia and the Dadih settlement in the province of Idlib.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo. In addition, Moscow and Ankara agreed to jointly patrol the M4 highway.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
